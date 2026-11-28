The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings has changed the outlook on France's sovereign credit rating from stable to negative.

As 1news.az reports, citing data on the agency's website, the long-term and short-term ratings were affirmed at A+/A-1.

The decision is linked to growing pressure on public finances: weak economic growth and rising interest expenses are making it difficult to reduce the budget deficit.

"Continued political polarization, including after the 2027 presidential elections, may continue to constrain the implementation of deficit-reduction measures and growth-enhancing reforms," the S&P statement says.

At the end of October, Fitch made a similar decision: the agency kept France's rating at A+, but changed the outlook to negative. Among the reasons, it cited the slowdown in economic growth, higher borrowing costs, and an increase in the deficit. Fitch also noted that political fragmentation and a difficult social environment are complicating the recovery of public finances.

According to Fitch's forecast, France's public debt will reach 124% of GDP by 2028. In August, the agency expected the figure to be 122.7%.