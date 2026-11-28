Armenia itself must decide whether it will continue to take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS and the magazine "Eurasimut."

"The CSTO does not consider Yerevan's current status normal, since it has effectively frozen its participation in the organization's work," Masadykov stated. However, in his words, "the decision remains with the Armenian side: once the debt is repaid, Armenia's participation in the CSTO's work, including the dispatch of staff, can be restored."

The secretary general noted that "the organization acts strictly in accordance with its charter and does not intend to artificially aggravate the situation, but it cannot ignore the non-participation of one of its members in collective affairs."

In November, the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted a "decision 'On the application of Article 25 of the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization with respect to the Republic of Armenia.'" Article 25 prescribes taking a decision "on suspending the right to nominate citizens <…> to quota positions within the organization, as well as on depriving the right to vote" in the event of a failure to fulfill "obligations to repay the debt to the organization's budget within two years." Armenia has not paid its dues for the past three years, but, according to the charter, it will be able to restore its rights in the CSTO if it fully repays the debt.