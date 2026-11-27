Georgia's ambassador to Ankara, Archil Kalandia, has been summoned to Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with an incident during the Europa League match between Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel (Be'er Sheva) in Batumi.

According to TRT Haber, the summons was prompted by clashes between fans of the Turkish club and police. As a result of the incident, three police officers were injured and 16 people were detained. All of those detained were later released.

Recall that the match was interrupted for about 30 minutes due to disturbances in the stands. After play resumed, Besiktas won 2-1.