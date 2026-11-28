The commander of Iran's Navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, called the United States' naval blockade a sign of failure and stated that operations to break the blockade are currently underway.

As 1news.az reports, his remarks were cited by the state broadcasting company IRIB.

"A naval blockade is carried out before the start of a war; if a blockade is carried out during a war, it means the war has been lost," he said.

Irani also recalled that Iran's Supreme Leader Mohammad Ali Khamenei had told the armed forces that geographic restrictions no longer apply in responding to American attacks.

The admiral noted that the United States is obliged to realize the consequences of this directive. He emphasized that Iran's hands are free to carry out the tasks it has been given.