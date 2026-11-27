The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party proposes closing the country's borders to Ukrainian refugees, as well as seeking the return to Ukraine of those who are already in Germany.

This statement was made by Markus Frohnmaier, deputy leader and foreign policy expert of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

"We will close our borders. I am a German politician. Solving problems in Ukraine is not among my duties," he said. His words are quoted by the newspaper Bild.

Frohnmaier also noted that the party advocates the repatriation of all Ukrainians located in Germany. In his opinion, this will allow the country to ensure the security of its borders.

According to data from the statistical agency Eurostat, about 1.3 million Ukrainian citizens live in Germany. That is approximately one-third of the total number of Ukrainian refugees in European Union countries.