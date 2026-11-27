American historian, public figure and diplomat, Professor Gerard Libaridian commented on the wording in Armenia's Declaration of Independence in terms of whether it contains territorial claims by Armenia against neighboring states, and on the removal of references to this document in the draft of the new Constitution of Armenia, published on November 23.

First of all, it is worth noting that the main conclusion in this context is as follows: the current legal construct is quite justifiably perceived as a territorial claim by Armenia against Azerbaijan. If today Yerevan truly renounces any claims to Azerbaijani lands — and that is precisely the current situation — then any direct or indirect references to the Declaration of August 1990 must be completely excluded from Armenia's Basic Law. This is precisely where the need for a constitutional amendment arises. The proposed draft of the new Constitution eliminates the preamble, and along with it disappears the mention of the joint resolution of December 1, 1989 on the "reunification of Armenia with Karabakh." At the same time, the Declaration itself is preserved as a historical document reflecting the political sentiments of the era in which it was created.

Examining the legal and historical details of this topic in a conversation with the media, Gerard Libaridian (who was an adviser to Armenia's first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan) explained several key points that are often confused in the media space:

Two different documents

The text of August 1990 is the Declaration on the Movement Toward Independence (Declaration ON Independence), which designated only a vector of development. The Declaration of Independence (Declaration OF Independence) itself was adopted later, in September 1991 following a referendum, and it was that document which referred to the August text.

The problem is not in the text of the Constitution itself, but in the reference.

The disputed wording is not written directly into the articles of the current Constitution of Armenia — it is contained in the Declaration of 1990. However, the preamble of the current Basic Law makes a reference to it, thereby giving it legal weight. Abandoning such references in constitutions is normal global practice: for example, the U.S. Constitution (1789) makes no reference whatsoever to the American Declaration of Independence (1776).

The aspect concerning Azerbaijan

The preamble of the 1990 Declaration mentions the joint decision of the Supreme Council of Armenia and the Council of the [former] NKAO of December 1, 1989 on "reunification." Libaridian directly acknowledges that from the standpoint of practical and legal consequences this constitutes a territorial claim against Azerbaijan.

"Western Armenia" and Turkey

The second disputed point is considered to be Article 11 of the 1990 Declaration, which speaks of support for international recognition of the "Armenian genocide" "in Ottoman Turkey and Western Armenia." According to the historian, "Western Armenia" is a purely historiographical term that took hold back in the days of the "division of Armenian lands between the Ottoman and Safavid empires in 1639." Libaridian considers it illogical to perceive the very use of this historical name as a territorial claim against the modern Turkish Republic.

The positions of Yerevan and Ankara in the past

The diplomat said that over 35 years of independence no Armenian government — neither under Levon Ter-Petrosyan, nor under Robert Kocharyan, nor under Serzh Sargsyan — has put forward official territorial claims against Turkey. In 1992–1997, Libaridian himself, in negotiations with Ankara, clearly recorded the absence of claims to Turkish lands — at that time the "process broke down" because of the occupation of Kalbajar, and Turkey linked the normalization of relations to the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

According to him, neither in the 1990s nor during the preparation of the 2009 Zurich Protocols did Turkish diplomats ever raise the issue of Article 11 of the Declaration — this topic emerged in the information space only quite recently.

Thus, the objective logic of the constitutional changes comes down to bringing Armenia's basic law into line with the new regional realities. Preserving the former preamble kept in force the legal claim to the territory of Azerbaijan, enshrined by the act of December 1, 1989. By removing the introductory part from the draft of the new Constitution, Yerevan severs the legal link with the Declaration of August 1990, moving it from the category of operative legal guidelines exclusively into the realm of history.