Azerbaijan's traffic police identify "accident hotspots" using artificial intelligence and then step up police work in those areas.

This was stated in response to a question from Report on the Pressinq program on the İTV channel by Elvin Hajiyev, head of the public relations department of the Public Relations Directorate of the State Traffic Police.

"With the help of artificial intelligence, we identify areas where traffic accidents are recorded more frequently and the risk of accidents is high. We call such areas 'accident hotspots,'" Hajiyev explained.

According to him, in each such area the traffic police study the causes of accidents in detail. Specialists assess the condition of the road infrastructure and the level of lighting, and take into account drivers' inattentiveness and other risk factors.

Based on the results of the analysis, the traffic police intensify their work in these areas. As Hajiyev noted, the directorate is introducing digital technologies in order to improve the organization of road traffic and reduce the number of accidents.