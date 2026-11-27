On the morning of November 27, an explosion occurred on one of two oil tankers traveling through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, north of Ganem Island.

This was reported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Two oil tankers attempted to pass along an illegal route through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. However, after one of the tankers was blown up by a naval mine, the second tanker was forced to turn back," the statement said.

The IRGC also stated that in recent days the number of oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along routes the agency considers illegal has declined significantly. According to the IRGC, this demonstrates the organization's complete control over the eastern and western parts of the strait.

We note that the latest escalation in relations between the United States and Iran began on July 8. On that day, the U.S. Armed Forces, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, carried out several series of strikes on Iranian territory, stating that they were a response to an attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

That same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the cease-fire regime with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking American facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz has been paralyzed.