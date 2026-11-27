Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called the opening of Estonia's embassy in Baku a new milestone in relations between the two countries.

As reported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov spoke at a reception on the occasion of the official opening of the embassy.

The minister recalled the long-standing historical ties between Azerbaijan and Estonia and emphasized the importance of ensuring that the political dialogue between Baku and Tallinn produces concrete results that meet the interests of both countries.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan and Estonia can expand cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, education and innovation, as well as step up humanitarian exchanges.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also noted the importance of strengthening cooperation both within existing bilateral mechanisms and on multilateral platforms.