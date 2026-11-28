Authorities in Iraq's Wasit province, located in the central part of the country, have announced the introduction of a state of emergency across the region due to an outbreak of meningitis.

This was stated in a special announcement by Governor Ali Hassan Slimoun.



The governor of Wasit ordered classes at all educational institutions to be suspended for two days "as part of a set of precautionary and preventive measures to combat the dangerous disease."

According to Iraq's Ministry of Health, more than 360 cases of meningitis have been recorded in Wasit province since the beginning of this year. Fifteen of them were fatal.