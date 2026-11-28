The Iraqi authorities have tightened security measures on the border with Iran, closing two checkpoints — Poshte and Sheikh Saleh.



At the same time, the construction of earthen embankments has begun along the entire border line stretching from the province of Diyala to Basra.



According to reports by the Al Arabiya television channel, citing informed sources, these steps are aimed at curbing smuggling and preventing illegal entry into the country's territory.

In addition, according to the channel, the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan, as part of the fight against smuggling, have also begun closing illegal crossings on the borders with Iran and Syria.