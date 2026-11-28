At Çarşamba Airport in the Turkish city of Samsun, a training plane skidded off the runway while landing and crashed.

As 1news.az reports, citing Turkish media, emergency rescue and firefighting service (ARFF) personnel and officials from the relevant agencies were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the necessary safety measures were taken.

Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported that the health condition of the student pilot who was performing the training flight is good and that he was not injured.