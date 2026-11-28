Businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the results of the parliamentary elections held in the republic on June 7.



"The fight for justice continues: the Prosperous Armenia party has appealed to the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights," says a statement distributed by the political force.

It is noted that in the complaint filed with the ECHR on November 4, the PAP claims that invalidating the results at some polling stations without providing for a repeat vote, and the absence of effective judicial protection, violated the right to free elections and the right to an effective legal remedy.

The parliamentary elections in Armenia were held on June 7. Voter turnout was 58.9%, or 1,476,769 citizens. The threshold for parties was 4%, and for blocs 8-10%. Three political forces made it into parliament. Initially, Tsarukyan's party cleared the required 4% threshold, but after the so-called adjustment by the Central Electoral Commission, the political force fell just over 100 votes short of entering parliament. According to the CEC, Prosperous Armenia received 3.996% of the votes.

Source: Sputnik Armenia