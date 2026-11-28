Ukraine is planning new personnel appointments in the military sphere.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media.

According to him, he discussed this issue with the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa.

"We also discussed with Pavlo certain personnel matters in the military sphere. We will carry out the appointments together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the meeting discussed the situation on the front and in the troops, as well as existing needs. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is preparing to continue the pickup truck procurement program in 2027; the issues of procurement volumes and financing are being worked out.

Palisa also reported on contacts with partners regarding the supply of air defense systems, turrets, and other equipment to Ukraine.

"We discussed the priorities of work within our anti-ballistic program FREYJA, the corresponding agreements with manufacturers in Europe. We are making progress in implementing the program and are approaching the creation of a truly effective anti-ballistic system," Zelenskyy emphasized.