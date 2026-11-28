Police received a report about the theft of mobile phones committed in Baku's Nizami district.

As 1news.az reports, as a result of measures carried out by law enforcement officers, previously convicted M. Rahmanov, who committed this act, was identified and detained.

The investigation revealed that M. Rahmanov entered wedding celebrations held at banquet halls in the district and stole guests' mobile phones. Not being acquainted with the participants of the events, he would enter the restaurants, walk between the tables and watch the guests. When one of those present stood up to dance, he would take the mobile phone lying on the table and flee the scene.

During the investigation it was established that he stole mobile phones belonging to two individuals with a total value of 3,300 manats, and then sold them for a total of 710 manats.

A criminal case has been opened into the matter. By a court decision, M. Rahmanov has been arrested.