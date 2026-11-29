Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology has released the weather forecast for November 29.

As 1news.az reports, due to the expected deterioration of weather conditions, a yellow alert has been declared in 39 provinces of the country, including Istanbul and Izmir.

Rain is expected across most of the country, with heavy downpours and gale-force winds in some areas.

Snowfall is forecast in the east of the Eastern Anatolia region.