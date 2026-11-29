At least nine people were killed and another 28 were injured when a passenger bus fell into a ravine after colliding with a pickup truck in Honduras.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Reuters agency, citing the country's fire service.

Among the dead are the bus driver, three men, and five women.

According to one of the rescuers, some passengers fell out of the bus as it plunged into the ravine.

The bus, operated by the transport company Transporte Carolina, was traveling from the country's capital, Tegucigalpa, to the city of La Esperanza, located about 170 km to the west of it.

The accident occurred on a steep, winding stretch of road in the department of Comayagua.

The causes of the crash have not yet been determined.