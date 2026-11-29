American entrepreneur and head of SpaceX Elon Musk has stated that the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led to the deaths of many people.

As 1news.az reports, he wrote about this on the social network X, commenting on a post by one of the platform's users.

The author of the post claimed that USAID was used as a tool to change governments in other countries and to interfere in elections.

"Exactly. They caused a lot of death," Musk wrote.

Musk also accused the agency of bribing thousands of journalists at the expense of American taxpayers.

This was his comment on another user's post, according to which USAID, during the leadership of Samantha Power, provided financial support to more than 6,200 journalists.

"USAID bought thousands of journalists with taxpayer money," Musk noted.