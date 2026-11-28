U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will speak at a closed-door briefing on the situation in Ukraine before members of the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Congress' Senate.

As 1news.az reports, this is stated in the schedule of meetings published on the committee's official website.

The briefing will take place on December 1 at 11:00 p.m. Baku time. Witkoff is listed as the sole speaker.

According to the notice, the meeting will discuss issues requiring a special regime of secrecy.

No other details of the upcoming briefing are provided.