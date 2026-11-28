Armenia's parliamentary opposition is the last obstacle on the path to establishing peace with Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with the country's Public Television.

"Today, the parliamentary opposition is the last obstacle on our path to peace. They must vote in favor of holding a referendum," the head of the Armenian government emphasized.

At the same time, Pashinyan expressed confidence that the parliamentary opposition will vote in favor of holding a constitutional referendum.

The prime minister added that Armenia needs to become an institutional state.