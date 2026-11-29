Flare units were activated at the oil refinery of the American company Chevron in the city of El Segundo (California) following an earthquake.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper The Washington Post, citing company representative Ross Allen.

According to him, the tremors led to the activation of the plant's automatic safety systems, as a result of which the flare units were engaged.

Allen emphasized that the unscheduled use of the plant's flare system poses no threat to the population.