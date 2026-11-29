The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is considering abolishing or renaming the peace prize whose first laureate in 2025 was U.S. President Donald Trump.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper The New York Times (NYT), citing three high-ranking football officials.

According to the publication, FIFA recently instructed a special committee to study the circumstances of the prize's establishment and the advisability of its continued existence.

Two of the newspaper's interlocutors noted that the reconsideration of the award's concept is driven by growing concern over the close ties between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Trump, as well as uncertainty regarding future laureates of the prize.

FIFA announced the establishment of the peace prize on November 5, 2025. It was assumed that the award would be presented annually to people who have made an outstanding contribution to uniting people in the name of peace.

The first laureate of the prize was Donald Trump, who was presented with the award on December 5, 2025, during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.