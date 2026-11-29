The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that a cyberattack was the cause of a recent disruption to its information systems.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Reuters citing a statement from the department.

The incident was detected on November 26. As a precautionary measure, the department shut down a number of electronic services, some of which remain unavailable to this day.

"Together with the National Cyber Security Centre and the government's cyber security coordination center, we are investigating an attempted unauthorized access to our systems. The department has response plans in place for such incidents, which were immediately activated," the statement said.

The department emphasized that no evidence of personal data being compromised has been found, and that pension and social benefit payments are continuing as normal.