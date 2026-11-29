Iran is continuing the negotiation process to resolve the conflict with the United States, but does not intend to accept humiliating conditions.

As 1news.az reports citing the Tasnim agency, this was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We are trying to move forward along the path of negotiations, using logic for this. However, we do not intend to put up with aggression or any erroneous actions by our enemies," he noted.

The Iranian president warned that Tehran "will not tolerate humiliation" and will resist attempts at intimidation.

In recent months, Iran and the United States have periodically held talks through mediators on ending the armed conflict.