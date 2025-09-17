TuranBank Signs Loan Agreement with ECO Trade and Development Bank

TuranBank, one of the leading banks in Azerbaijan in the financing of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), continues to expand its cooperation with international financial institutions. As part of this effort, the Bank has signed a new EUR 5 million loan agreement with the reputable ECO Trade and Development Bank (ECO TDB), aimed at strengthening MSME financing.

The facility has been provided for a five-year term, and the funds will be used to support the financing needs of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan. This will help further improve entrepreneurs’ access to financial resources and promote business development.

It is worth noting that this is the fifth agreement signed between TuranBank and ECO Trade and Development Bank. In previous years, TuranBank also attracted funding from this institution to support MSME growth and trade financing.

The ECO Trade and Development Bank, of which Azerbaijan is a member, supports sustainable economic development and regional integration in member countries by addressing financial needs across both public and private sectors.

TuranBank continues to build strong cooperation with international financial institutions to secure credit lines for MSME financing. The Bank works with several reputable global organizations, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), EMF Microfinance Fund, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Incofin Investment Fund, Blue Orchard Fund and others—providing substantial support to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector.

Operating since 1992, TuranBank currently serves both individual and corporate clients through 22 service points across the country. For more detailed information on the Bank’s products and services, please visit the official website or follow the Bank’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

TuranBank