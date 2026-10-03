More than 330 bears that posed a threat to people were killed in Buryatia

Specialists have killed more than 330 bears in Buryatia that came out to populated areas and posed a threat to people.

As reported by , TASS reports this citing Burprirodnadzor.

"A total of 331 bears that posed a threat to people have been regulated. The situation with bears coming out to populated areas in Buryatia remains difficult. Burprirodnadzor receives about 15-20 reports of such appearances per day," the agency said.

For each report, state hunting inspectors, together with hunters, travel to the site and survey the area. In total, 24 teams, including 81 hunters, are involved in the operations.

"The teams work through every report of a bear appearing. If there is a threat to people's life and health, a decision is made to regulate the animals. Special attention is paid to those areas where repeated appearances are recorded," noted Denis Krylov, head of the department for the registration and reproduction of wildlife classified as game animals at Burprirodnadzor.