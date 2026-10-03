17 people killed in a major traffic accident in Kenya

At least 17 people were killed as a result of a pileup involving several vehicles on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Xinhua news agency, citing the Kenyan police.

According to the police, the accident occurred in the town of Salama, when the driver of a truck heading to the coastal city of Mombasa tried to overtake a line of vehicles but struck the rear right side of another truck. As a result of the impact, the driver of the first truck lost control of the vehicle and hit two oncoming vehicles traveling in the direction of Nairobi.

He then collided with a minibus carrying 12 passengers. Including the driver, all the passengers were killed. Another four people, including the driver of the first truck, died as a result of the accident.

The police are conducting an investigation.