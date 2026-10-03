Erdogan extends congratulations on the Day of Cooperation of Turkic States - PHOTO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a post on his X account on the occasion of the Day of Cooperation of Turkic States.



«With all my heart, I congratulate you on the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which ensured the creation of our Organization of Turkic States, and on the Day of Cooperation of Turkic States.

On this fraternal path, which we embarked upon under the motto «Unity in language, thought and deed», I wish that our unity, cohesion and solidarity be eternal and unbreakable», the Turkish leader said in his post on the social network X.

Türk Devletleri Teşkilatımızın kurulmasını sağlayan Nahçıvan Anlaşması’nın 17’nci yıl dönümü ile Türk Devletleri İş Birliği Günü’nü en kalbî duygularımla tebrik ediyorum.



Dilde, fikirde, işte birlik şiarıyla çıktığımız bu kardeşlik yolunda birliğimizin, beraberliğimizin,… pic.twitter.com/F5FSIkl4JZ — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 3, 2026