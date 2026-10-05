In today's changing world, where clashes of superpower interests test the sovereignty of even the most powerful states, the phenomenon of a genuinely independent foreign policy acquires particular value.

Azerbaijan's experience shows that geopolitical weight is determined not by square kilometers of territory or the size of the population, but by strength of character, fidelity to principles, and the ability to think strategically. Today, Azerbaijan is reckoned with, it is heard, and its authority and real influence on international processes have become a factor impossible to ignore. Azerbaijan does not merely join one format or another that meets its national interests, but itself becomes the initiator of new platforms for interstate dialogue.

This stance allows the country to confidently maintain a pragmatic balance and build productive, mutually beneficial contacts with all the world's centers of power — whether China, the United States, or the European Union. A particular achievement of its diplomacy has been the development of deep bilateral ties: a strategic partnership with ten European Union member states, as well as historic agreements with the world's two main superpowers — the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China and the Strategic Charter with the United States of America. Amid a certain competition between these global giants, Azerbaijan's ability to maintain partnership relations with both serves as the best proof of the highest level of trust in the state. As President Ilham Aliyev noted at the VIII Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP):

"Today it is difficult to find another country like Azerbaijan, building such multi-vector international ties, maintaining contacts with very many countries — I can say, with all poles — and defending its interests... A Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed with China, and a Strategic Charter with the United States of America. These are the world's two superpowers; there is no third."

Diplomacy of trust and peacemaking

In an era when the planet is shaken by regional conflicts and traditional institutions of global security are losing effectiveness, a state's ability to remain an island of stability is in extremely high demand. As a matter of principle, Azerbaijan does not turn into an arena for settling geopolitical scores or an epicenter of confrontation between hostile forces. On the contrary, our territory has become a safe space for dialogue. High-ranking representatives of states in a state of acute conflict choose the country for meetings and for holding events aimed at reducing international risks.

The secret of this phenomenon is simple and at the same time unique: Azerbaijan is believed. Azerbaijan is known as an absolutely reliable partner that never plays double games and does not suffer from political hypocrisy. Baku's word has the same unshakable value as a signed document. The head of state emphasizes this foundation of the state's reputation:

"It is enough to recall just the events of the past month for everyone to see: high-ranking representatives of states hostile to one another meet in Azerbaijan within the framework of international events... Why do they choose Azerbaijan? Because, first of all, there is trust in us. Because they know: Azerbaijan is a reliable partner... There is no longer anyone in the world who does not know that our word has the same value as our signature. We fulfill everything we say. We have never played double games."

Azerbaijan has consciously chosen the path of absolute sovereignty: the country does not join any camps or blocs, because this is alien to it and unnecessary. In a world where many seek to take shelter under the umbrella of others' spheres of influence, the ability to pursue an exclusively independent line commands sincere respect. Azerbaijan's foreign policy is not defensive in nature — it is active, proactive, and aimed at creation. This allows it not only to effectively shield itself from external pressure and threats, but also to successfully carry out a noble peacemaking mission, acting as a fair and impartial arbiter where others see only a pretext for escalation.

Leadership in multilateral formats

The scale of the country's influence is vividly manifested in its active work on the most diverse international platforms, where Azerbaijan invariably stands out for its weight, substantive initiatives, and ability to breathe new life into stagnant structures. The four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement — the second largest international structure after the UN — carried out by unanimous decision of its participants, became historic evidence of global recognition of Baku's authority.

A special milestone in integration processes was a truly unprecedented event: last November, Azerbaijan was admitted as a full member to the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia. Geographically located in the South Caucasus, the country proved such a high degree of closeness and the practical importance of its political, economic, transport, and energy initiatives that this geopolitical barrier was successfully overcome. A similar breakthrough occurred with the D-8 organization, which unites the most populous countries of the Muslim world. Over the three decades of its existence, this structure has not admitted a single new member, and only Azerbaijan has been granted this honor. Turning to the experience of international cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev notes:

"Everyone remembers this well now: for four years we headed the second largest structure after the UN, and we were elected by unanimous decision... Last November, a very significant event took place: Azerbaijan was admitted as a full member to the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia... I can cite another example: for more than 30 years an organization called D-8 has been functioning... Only Azerbaijan, as they say, was granted this honor, and we are already a member of D-8."

A special place on Baku's agenda is occupied by the strengthening of Islamic solidarity. At a time when many Muslim countries are, deeply regrettably, involved in internal conflicts and confrontations, Azerbaijan consistently plays a unifying role, striving to heal these wounds. Our historical memory, today's political opportunities, and impeccable reputation create the necessary conditions for holding in our country the upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is called upon to become a landmark stage on the path to peace and accord.

The strength of dignity

The ability to pursue a sovereign foreign policy is inseparably linked with victories and the strength of the national spirit. Azerbaijan has proven that a small state is capable of single-handedly restoring historical justice, crushing the enemy, imposing on it an act of capitulation after three decades of suffering and occupation, and then displaying the highest wisdom — stopping at the right moment for the sake of preserving human lives and achieving long-awaited peace.

This triumph of justice and of the ability to determine one's own destiny laid a solid foundation for the country's authority on the world stage. Azerbaijan lives with a sense of self-worth, respecting itself and pursuing a policy based on honesty and adherence to principle. As the president aptly emphasized, summing up the philosophy of state-building:

"By our example, everyone can see that this is possible. To single-handedly defeat the enemy, to dictate our terms to the enemy, to force it to sign an act of capitulation... and then to stop at the right moment, to achieve peace so that blood is no longer shed. Because we do not need an eternal war; that was not our choice... It is precisely foresight, strategic thinking, and consideration of the key interests of our people that dictate such a policy."

Azerbaijan's experience is being studied today throughout the world. It serves as a vivid benchmark of how a sovereign state, relying on internal unity, economic power, and balanced diplomacy, can confidently maneuver among global risks, turning its geographic position into a geopolitical bridge and challenges into historic opportunities.