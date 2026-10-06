 Head of one of Istanbul's central districts arrested | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Head of one of Istanbul's central districts arrested

1news Staff08:52 - Today
Head of one of Istanbul's central districts arrested

In Turkey, the head of the administration of the Eyüpsultan district — one of Istanbul's central districts — Mithat Bülent Özmen has been arrested.

Along with him, 12 more suspects have been taken into custody as part of an investigation conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. All those detained have been transferred to Ankara for procedural actions.

Those involved in the case are charged with "membership in a criminal organization," "accepting bribes," and "manipulation in tenders held by state organizations." In total, 28 suspects in the case are accused of "membership in an organized crime group," "accepting and giving bribes," as well as "corruption in tenders." Some of those detained have been placed under judicial control as a preventive measure.

Mithat Bülent Özmen began his professional career in 1971 at Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then held the positions of general director and member of the board of directors of the gas distribution company İGDAŞ. In the 2024 municipal elections, he ran for the post of head of the Eyüpsultan municipality on behalf of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and won.

Source: NTV

Share:
924

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Society

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

World

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Spain's Senate rejects friendship treaty with France during Macron's visit

Flydubai co-pilot who attacked the flight captain has been identified

The sale of Lukoil's foreign assets has been included in Russia-U.S. talks on Ukraine

French mayor dances against the backdrop of protests - VIDEO

Latest news

Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

Today, 13:15

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

Today, 13:00

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

Today, 12:45

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Today, 12:43

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Today, 12:40

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Today, 12:25

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Today, 12:18

Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 11:57

Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

Today, 11:55

Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 11:50

"This would not have happened in the absence of peace": Rubinyan assessed Azerbaijan's reaction to the serviceman's crossing into Armenia

Today, 11:40

The UN has warned about the threat of one natural phenomenon to more than 347 million children

Today, 11:25

Lithuania declares readiness to host a U.S. military base on a permanent basis

Today, 10:50

Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Today, 10:25

Trump allowed for the destruction of Los Angeles and San Diego in the war with Iran

Today, 10:10

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Today, 09:55

30 people killed in collision of two vessels in DR Congo

Today, 09:50

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of the North-South corridor

Today, 09:40
All news