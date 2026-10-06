Head of one of Istanbul's central districts arrested

In Turkey, the head of the administration of the Eyüpsultan district — one of Istanbul's central districts — Mithat Bülent Özmen has been arrested.

Along with him, 12 more suspects have been taken into custody as part of an investigation conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. All those detained have been transferred to Ankara for procedural actions.

Those involved in the case are charged with "membership in a criminal organization," "accepting bribes," and "manipulation in tenders held by state organizations." In total, 28 suspects in the case are accused of "membership in an organized crime group," "accepting and giving bribes," as well as "corruption in tenders." Some of those detained have been placed under judicial control as a preventive measure.

Mithat Bülent Özmen began his professional career in 1971 at Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then held the positions of general director and member of the board of directors of the gas distribution company İGDAŞ. In the 2024 municipal elections, he ran for the post of head of the Eyüpsultan municipality on behalf of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and won.

Source: NTV