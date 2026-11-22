The trial of Jabbar Jabbarzade (born 2011; here and below, the names and surnames are fictitious), who stabbed his 25-year-old sister Sarvinaz Jabbarzade in Yevlakh, has concluded.

As 1news.az reports, citing xitab24.az, the incident occurred because the woman used TikTok.

The teenager reprimanded his sister for posting her photos on the social network and holding live streams. Sarvinaz objected to her brother, saying that it was her personal business. During the conflict, Jabbar took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his sister twice in the back, causing grievous harm to her health.

At the court hearing held at the Shaki Court on Grave Crimes, the verdict was read out. According to the court's decision, Jabbar Jabbarzade was sentenced to three years of imprisonment. However, the punishment was deemed suspended, with a probation period of two years.

In handing down the verdict, the panel of judges took into account the numerous mitigating circumstances, the impact of the imposed punishment on the defendant's family and living conditions, the fact that he was 15 years old at the time the crime was committed, as well as his psychological state during the incident.

It should be noted that Sarvinaz Jabbarzade is married. Her husband, two brothers, and father are in prison.