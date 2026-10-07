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Azerbaijan has sent Ukraine another humanitarian cargo with electrical equipment

1news Staff12:40 - Today
Azerbaijan has sent Ukraine another humanitarian cargo with electrical equipment

Another cargo with electrical equipment intended to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine from Azerbaijan has been dispatched from the territory of the Sumgayit Technology Park.

The humanitarian cargo, arranged on the basis of a request from the Ukrainian side, includes cables, wires, transformers and other electrical equipment with a total value of 2.5 million manats.

Note that the delivery of the aid was provided by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated September 21, 2026. Earlier, Azerbaijan had also sent Ukraine humanitarian aid in the field of electricity supply.

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