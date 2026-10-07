Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Pryluky, many casualties

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, 13 civilians were killed, including four children, and another 50 people were injured, among them seven children, the press service of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports on Telegram.

"As of 12:50, it has been established that as a result of the Russian attack on the city, 13 civilians were killed, including four children, and 50 people were injured, including seven children," the statement says.

Work continues to search for people under the rubble of the destroyed house.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine