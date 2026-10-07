 Omar Rajabli became a bronze medalist of the world championship | 1news.az
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Omar Rajabli became a bronze medalist of the world championship

1news Staff19:00 - 07 / 10 / 2026
Omar Rajabli became a bronze medalist of the world championship

The World Judo Championships among adults continue in Baku.

As APA reports, Azerbaijani judoka Omar Rajabli (-81 kg) began his performance at the World Championships from the round of 32.

In his first bout, he faced Sibgatulla Arab. Having defeated his opponent, our judoka advanced to the round of 16.

At this stage, Rajabli defeated Uzbekistan's representative Murodjon Yuldoshev and earned a ticket to the quarterfinals.

On his way to the semifinals, the representative of Azerbaijan met Serbian Mihajlo Simin and suffered a defeat.

Then Omar Rajabli entered the repechage bout for the bronze medal. He defeated Slovenian Nake Herkovich and secured himself a place in the final block.

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