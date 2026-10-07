 Rubio: Ties between the U.S. and Europe must not be allowed to break | 1news.az
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Rubio: Ties between the U.S. and Europe must not be allowed to break

1news Staff21:35 - 07 / 10 / 2026
Rubio: Ties between the U.S. and Europe must not be allowed to break

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need to preserve close ties between the United States and Europe, despite existing disagreements.

As foreign media report, he said this during a speech in Athens.

"Despite serious disagreements, the bonds linking the United States and Europe must not be allowed to be broken," Rubio noted.

According to him, Europe is capable of "awakening from a long sleep" and reviving traditions whose roots go back thousands of years.

Rubio is on a tour of Greece, Iceland, and Portugal aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, security, and economic ties.

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