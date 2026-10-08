 Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

1news Staff11:47 - Today
Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

In accordance with the 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania, a delegation from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania visited Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

First, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, meetings were held at the National Defense University (NDU), the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, subordinate to the NDU.

The delegation was informed about efforts to organize the military education system, train military personnel, conduct the educational process, and ensure professional development.

The sides also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of experience in military education and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meetings, the parties exchanged gifts.

The visit concluded with a performance by the orchestra of the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.

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