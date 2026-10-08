Mirziyoyev proposes the formula "six countries - one product"

Azerbaijan plays an important role in shaping a stronger economic and transport space filled with concrete content between Central Asia and other regions.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

Speaking about new opportunities for regional cooperation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that "today there is an opportunity to make it much stronger and fill it with concrete content." According to him, this concerns a space where countries can jointly develop trade, transport, energy, industry, and new technologies.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized the need for further development of trade and economic cooperation and noted the importance of joint industrial technological chains, common digital services, and investment mechanisms.

"Now it is necessary to determine how this will be ensured. First of all, this concerns a joint industrial technological chain, a common digital service, and an investment mechanism that will make it possible to launch major projects faster," he said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also emphasized the need to use the region's common geographical advantage and proposed developing cooperation based on the principle of "six countries – one product."

"We have already reached the point where ordinary trade with each other is not enough. We need to create a final product together. The formula 'six countries – one product' conveys the meaning of what we should strive for," the President of Uzbekistan noted.

According to him, the participation of enterprises from several states in a single production chain will make it possible to form closer ties between the economies of the countries of the region.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also noted the importance of further improving the regulatory and legal framework of the consultative format and emphasized that the main thing is not the number of documents adopted, but their practical implementation.

The President of Uzbekistan also proposed organizing a joint business forum of the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan next year.