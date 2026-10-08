 President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkmenistan in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkmenistan in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

1news Staff16:55 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkmenistan in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

On October 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Turkmenbashi.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled the visits of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan, as well as those of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan, including Garabagh, highlighting the important role of these visits in developing bilateral relations. The sides noted that the five high-level visits between the two countries since last year clearly demonstrate the intensity of political dialogue and the dynamic nature of bilateral engagement.

During the meeting, they hailed the dynamic development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in recent years. The sides discussed expanding cooperation in the political, economic, transport, transit, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as issues related to the Caspian Sea and cooperation within international organizations.

The importance of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia was emphasized in terms of further strengthening the partnership between Azerbaijan and the regional states, expanding regional cooperation, and discussing issues of mutual interest.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the excellent organization of the event.

Recalling Azerbaijan’s accession as a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in November last year, the head of state once again expressed his gratitude for the unanimous support for this historic initiative put forward by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Presidents exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

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