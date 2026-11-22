Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has appealed to the presidents of Russia and the United States and to the chairman of the People's Republic of China, calling on them to stop violence in the world and to drink beer, whiskey and cognac.

As 1news.az reports, his remarks were carried by the CNN Brazil television channel.

The head of state noted that this happened shortly before the trilateral U.S.-China-Russia summit in Shenzhen.

"I called all three of them and told them the same thing: for God's sake, get together, drink beer, cognac or whiskey, but talk and stop the violence. Coincidence or not, all three of them got together. Whether it was because of my call or not, I don't know," Lula da Silva said.

On November 19, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting. Following its results, the parties adopted a declaration on peace.