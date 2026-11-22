Greek police have shut down the activities of a criminal group engaged in producing forged documents for illegal migrants. According to law enforcement estimates, the organization's income exceeded 500,000 euros.

As 1news.az reports citing the newspaper Naftemporiki, the group had been operating since at least 2022 and specialized in producing fake passports, identity cards, residence permits, consular visas, and driver's licenses. Its main clients were foreigners, primarily natives of Iran and Turkey.

According to police, the criminals had a fully equipped laboratory in which modern equipment was used to produce forged documents.

After a months-long investigation conducted jointly with Europol, on November 19 law enforcement officers carried out an operation in the Athens districts of Nea Smyrni and Agios Panteleimonas.

As a result, three alleged members of the group were detained — two Iranian citizens aged 45 and 27, as well as a 50-year-old citizen of Bulgaria.

Also implicated in the case is an Iranian citizen who owns a mobile phone store in central Athens. According to the investigation, the retail outlet was used to carry out illegal activities.

During searches of the premises equipped as a laboratory and a warehouse, police officers seized 18,880 euros in cash, a large number of forged documents, equipment and materials for their production, six mobile phones, as well as 34 stamps for affixing fake visas of various states.

Those detained are to appear before an investigating magistrate.