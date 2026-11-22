Phishing pages have become the most common scheme used by scammers to deceive children in the game Roblox.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by "RIA Novosti" with reference to the company F6.

According to the information, builders of phishing pages with ready-made templates are available on the darknet. There one can find pages ranging from a copy of the official Roblox website to services supposedly for hacking other people's accounts and VIP servers.

It is enough for the attackers to choose a template and link their own technical address in Discord, to which the stolen data will automatically be sent.

According to experts, links to these pages are distributed in game chats, Discord servers and even in comments on bloggers' posts. If the scheme is uncovered, the scammers delete the correspondence.