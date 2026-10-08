Trump: The U.S. will not strike Iran before the November congressional elections

The United States does not intend to carry out strikes on Iran before the midterm elections to the American Congress, which will be held on November 3.

As TASS reports, this was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I want to make it clear to everyone that, although Iran is in a very bad position both economically and militarily, and although the blockade will remain fully in force, and oil is passing through the Strait of Hormuz in record volumes <...>, we will not attack Iran at any point before the midterm elections, which will take place in the U.S. on November 3," he wrote on Truth Social. According to Trump, 22 million barrels of oil were transported through the strait last night, and "not a single barrel is going into or out of Iran." The American leader also assured that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."