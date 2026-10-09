Lukashenko calls Baku's decision to chair the CIS in 2028 historic

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called Baku's decision to chair the CIS in 2028 historic and expressed hope that Armenia would also take on this role in 2029.

"A new stage in the development of our organization is the decision of (Azerbaijani President) respected Ilham Heydarovich (Aliyev) to assume the chairmanship (of the CIS) for the first time in 2028. This is undoubtedly a historic moment," Lukashenko said at the CIS summit.

He expressed hope that "Armenia will also decide to fulfill this honorable function in accordance with the order of rotation in 2029."

The meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS member states is taking place in the Avaza national tourist zone in Turkmenistan. On the agenda is a review of the results of cooperation among the member states in connection with the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth, and the adoption of documents providing for the expansion of cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. As part of the meeting, government representatives will also discuss strengthening coordination on the foreign policy track.

Source: BelTA