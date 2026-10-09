 Zohrab Aliyev: Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism potential is significantly higher than today's indicators | 1news.az
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Zohrab Aliyev: Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism potential is significantly higher than today's indicators

1news Staff12:41 - Today
Zohrab Aliyev: Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism potential is significantly higher than today's indicators

AVIAPARTNER Director Zohrab Aliyev discusses how the modern passenger is changing, what opportunities the development of aviation and tourism opens up for Azerbaijan, and why the country's potential in this area is significantly higher than today's indicators.

In an interview with 1news.az, he spoke about new air routes, the development of regional aviation, competition in the market, the training of professional personnel, and the role of international airlines in expanding Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities. Zohrab Aliyev also separately addressed how the aviation industry performs during difficult periods and what responsibility it bears toward passengers.

How is the behavior of the modern passenger changing?

Today the passenger has become more informed and more demanding. What matters is not only the price, but also the quality of service, the convenience of the route, safety, and prompt support.
My many years of experience working with international aviation and tourism brands show that these trends are already fully relevant for Azerbaijan as well.

How do you assess the potential of Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism?

I believe that Azerbaijan's potential is enormous and still far from fully realized. We have an advantageous geographical location, modern infrastructure, a rich culture, unique nature, and opportunities for year-round tourism. Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism potential is significantly higher than today's indicators. Its development is an important contribution to the country's economy and to attracting investment.

It is especially important to note the great attention paid to this sphere at the state level. Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the development of the non-oil sector, including tourism, is one of the important directions of state policy.
The State Program for the Development of Tourism for 2026–2030, approved by the President, opens up new opportunities for the development of the regions, attracting tourists and investment, expanding international air services, and more fully revealing our country's tourism potential.

What contribution does Aviapartner make to this development?

We are interested not only in developing our own business, but also in developing Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism market as a whole.

Together with our international partners, we have achieved an increase in the number of flights to Azerbaijan, opened three new official sales offices, and continue to invest in the development of the professional community.

We pay special attention to training and professional development in the sector. More than 570 representatives of the tourism sphere have already completed our programs and professional training. Our task is not only to sell an aviation product, but also to share international experience, raise the professional level of our partners, and develop the market together.

I should also note the fact that we actively cooperate with ATAA and DTA, as well as with local media, journalists, and bloggers. Thanks to this cooperation, new destinations are being popularized and a professional information environment is being formed, which also helps to reveal Azerbaijan's potential tourism capacity.

I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to the editorial team of 1news.az for its attention to Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism industry, its professional approach, and its contribution to covering the development prospects of our sector.

What role does aviation play in difficult periods?

Recent events in the Middle East once again showed that aviation is not only a business, but also a great responsibility to people.

One of the brands we represent — flydubai — continued to operate flights to accessible destinations during a difficult period. Thanks to the preservation of air services, many people, including citizens of various countries, were able to return home.

For us, this is an important example of the social and strategic role of aviation.

How do you assess the prospects of regional aviation?

For us, the development of the regions is not just plans. We are already making our contribution to it.

Today Pegasus Airlines operates flights not only to Baku, but also to Ganja. Previously, both Pegasus Airlines and flydubai operated flights to Gabala. This is a concrete example of how international aviation contributes to the development of regions, an increase in tourist flow, and the creation of new economic opportunities.

We are interested in further expanding our flight geography and consider the development of regional aviation one of the important directions of the future.

How important is competition for the development of the market?

Healthy competition is one of the main factors of development. The more strong airlines, new routes, and professional players operating in the market, the more the passenger, tourism, and the country's economy benefit.

Today the state is creating a serious foundation for the industry's further growth. The task of business is to use these opportunities effectively, attract international brands and investment, and create new products for the market.

How do you see the future of Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism?

Having worked for many years in aviation and tourism and having international practical experience, I can confidently say: Azerbaijan's potential is significantly higher than our current indicators.

We have state support, modern infrastructure, strong human capital, and an advantageous geographical location. Of particular importance is the attention that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays to the development of tourism, the regions, and the country's international transport connectivity.

Thank you for the interview!

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