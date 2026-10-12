 In Baku, a 12-year-old schoolgirl tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of a school | 1news.az
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In Baku, a 12-year-old schoolgirl tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of a school

1news Staff18:50 - Today
In Baku, a 12-year-old schoolgirl tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of a school

In the settlement of Bakikhanov in the Sabunchu district, 12-year-old Medina Nabiyeva, a student of school No. 94, threw herself out of a second-floor window of the educational institution.

The girl survived; she was taken to the Sabunchu Medical Center, and her condition is assessed as moderately severe.

According to media reports, psychotropic drugs were found in the schoolgirl's bag, and over the past month an ambulance had been called for her 3 to 4 times.

In addition, a friend of the victim said that between September 10 and 15 the girl had complained about an attempted assault by her uncle.

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