In the American state of Minnesota, 37-year-old former professional hockey player Nico Sacchetti was shot dead by a police officer during an arrest.

As 1news.az reports citing CBS News, this was announced by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

According to the information, Sacchetti took a long-barreled rifle out of his car during a conversation with police officers after he had committed a hit-and-run and fled the scene. A deputy sheriff neutralized the assailant.

He later died in a hospital in Hibbing.

The investigation is being conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Nico Sacchetti was a center forward drafted by the Dallas Stars club in 2007. He also played in Europe, including in the VHL for Tyumen's Rubin.