A double of U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on the same stage as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner in Ottawa.

As Oxu.Az reports citing RBC, imitating the American leader, the performer joked that there were two Carneys on stage and declared that the Canadian prime minister is "almost as popular as I am."

The Trump double came on stage and stood next to Carney.

He said that there were two Carneys nearby, playing on the similarity between the Canadian prime minister's last name - Carney - and the word carny, meaning an employee of a traveling circus. In a figurative sense, the word can imply a slick salesman, a manipulator, or a charlatan.

Carney, who was present at the gala event, could not hold back his laughter when the double imitated Trump's signature firm handshake.

"We are going to have a great deal. There is only one obstacle in the way - me, because I'm crazy, but that's fine," the U.S. president's double joked.