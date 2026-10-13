 An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

1news Staff14:10 - Today
An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

On October 13, an official dinner was hosted on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith.

As AZERTAC reports, after the dinner, the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Laos, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane, viewed photographs taken in 1986 during the visit to Laos by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who at that time held the post of First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, during his meeting with the then Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Kaysone Phomvihane.

It should be noted that Kaysone Phomvihane is the father of the current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

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