Man accused of organizing Tupac Shakur's murder sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

In the United States, Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been sentenced to between 40 years and life in prison for organizing the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. The sentence was handed down on October 13 in a Las Vegas court.

As Reuters reports, 63-year-old Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder in August 2026. He became the only person charged in connection with the musician's death.

According to the prosecution, Davis organized the attack to avenge the beating of his nephew by Tupac and his entourage. The investigation cited, among other things, Davis' statements in interviews and his autobiography, in which he described his role in what happened.

On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur, who was in a car in Las Vegas, was fired upon from a white Cadillac. The rapper sustained several gunshot wounds and died in the hospital six days later. He was 25 years old.

Davis stated his intention to appeal the verdict.

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