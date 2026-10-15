Farid Shafiyev highlights the role of regional cooperation in strengthening global security

“In order to achieve comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable global security, we need to strengthen the United Nations and the international system. Regional frameworks such as CICA should complement these efforts and help us address challenges that require closer cooperation.”

AIR Center Chairman Farid Shafiyev made these remarks during a CGTN panel discussion on Asian and global security, held on the occasion of the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). (https://www.cgtn.com/tv/replay?id=DEHIdcA )

In his remarks, Farid Shafiyev emphasized that CICA is not intended to replace any existing organization. Rather, it can serve as a platform for strengthening regional cooperation and encouraging states to translate their commitments into concrete action.

Highlighting areas requiring closer cooperation, he outlined three key priorities.

First, territorial integrity and emerging security threats. Threats increasingly originate from both state and non-state actors and often extend beyond national borders. The activities of terrorist organizations and their affiliates demonstrate that these challenges cannot be addressed by any single country alone. A unified regional approach is therefore needed, recognizing that the security of individual countries is closely linked to the security of the region as a whole.

Second, cybersecurity and law enforcement cooperation. Cyber threats, terrorism, and radicalization require stronger coordination among law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions. Platforms such as CICA and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization can promote practical cooperation, build trust, and strengthen collective responses to these challenges.

Third, cooperation in the media and information space. In the age of social media and artificial intelligence, information can be manipulated and weaponized to spread disinformation and fuel tensions. Farid Shafiyev emphasized the need for stronger coordination among media organizations. In this context, he highlighted the CICA Media Forum and the CICA Think Tank Forum, organized by the AIR Center, as key platforms for dialogue and cooperation.

Finally, referring to ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, he stressed that force alone cannot resolve every dispute. He called for renewed emphasis on diplomacy and a more sober approach to international relations, noting that dialogue and negotiation remain essential to achieving lasting peace and stability.